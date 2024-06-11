4 former Denver Broncos players who might be done in the NFL
K'Waun Williams, CB
K'Waun Williams did not play for the Denver Broncos in 2023 and played in 14 games for them in 2022. The veteran cornerback has never played a full season in the NFL and is 33 years old in July. It might be the end of the road for Williams, who has always been banged up and hasn't played in a game for what could be two years.
Slot cornerbacks are an interesting group in the NFL. With teams playing with heavier DB packages, having a good slot CB is vital, but they aren't paid a well as you might think. The Denver Broncos were able to sign K'Waun Williams for a low number,
But with the emergence of Ja'Quan McMillian, the Broncos do not have a need for K'Waun Williams anymore.
KJ Hamler, WR
KJ Hamler is on the Buffalo Bills if you didn't know, and he spent 2023 on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad. Hamler was a disaster for the Denver Broncos and just could not stay on the field. The former second-round pick has bounced around since then but has not caught a regular season pass since 2022.
Turning just 25 in July, KJ Hamler could still have a long career ahead of him if he can figure out this injury bug, but even on the weak Buffalo Bills WR roster, Hamler surely still has his work cut out for him.