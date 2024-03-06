4 former Broncos Denver should sign for a reunion in free agency
Which former Broncos could make sense coming back to Denver?
4. Isaac Yiadom, CB
You just never know when guys are going to figure it out at the NFL level.
Isaac Yiadom was a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, a player who really impressed the team when they got the chance to see him up-close at the 2018 Senior Bowl. Yiadom was a starter as a rookie for Vance Joseph, but when Vance Joseph was let go by the Broncos after the 2018 season, Yiadom was not deemed a fit for Vic Fangio's defensive scheme, and he was traded to the New York Giants.
And after things didn't work out for him with the Giants, he ended up with the Green Bay Packers. After things didn't work out with the Packers, Yiadom got a shot with the Texans.
After things didn't work out with the Texans, he got a shot with the New Orleans Saints, and things finally started to click. This past season, on 47 targets into his coverage, Yiadom allowed a completion rate of just 48.9 percent. He played all 17 games for the Saints and racked up 14 passes defensed.
If the Broncos aren't sold that Riley Moss or Damarri Mathis can start this coming season (which would be a massive bummer), then perhaps Yiadom could come back to Denver and finish what never really got off the ground in 2018.