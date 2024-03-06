4 former Broncos Denver should sign for a reunion in free agency
Which former Broncos could make sense coming back to Denver?
3. Shelby Harris, DL
For the life of me, I can't figure out why the Denver Broncos didn't bring back Shelby Harris into the fold last season when they had the chance to do so.
Harris even took a visit to Denver over the Summer and it felt like he was about to reunite with the team until they apparently couldn't come together on financial terms. Or maybe Harris was never offered a deal in the first place. Whatever the case, Harris ended up signing with the Cleveland Browns, who had one of the best defensive fronts in the entire league.
He played in all 17 games, racking up 28 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 QB hits, and 9 QB pressures as a rotational player playing 442 total snaps.
Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos had the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL and a historically bad unit for the first six weeks of the season. They ended up ranking 32nd in the league in yards per carry allowed.
A veteran like Shelby Harris, who got his first shot to start in the NFL under Vance Joseph in Denver, would have been a huge help. Harris still calls the Denver area home, so perhaps the Broncos will have a chance to right their wrongs in the 2024 offseason, bringing Shelby Harris back into the organization at the age of 32 (going on 33).