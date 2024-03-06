4 former Broncos Denver should sign for a reunion in free agency
Which former Broncos could make sense coming back to Denver?
2. Noah Fant, TE
The Denver Broncos originally included former first-round pick Noah Fant in the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade with the Seattle Seahawks. At that time, it was known that the Broncos would have much rather included 2020 4th-round pick Albert Okwuegbunam in the deal, but Seattle held out for Fant. Perhaps the Broncos compromised Fant and Shelby Harris instead of Albert Okwuegbunam and Dre'Mont Jones.
And the rest is history.
It could make a lot of sense for Fant to come back to Denver in 2024. The Broncos desperately need to raise the floor in the tight end room, specifically in the pass-catching department. Fant could help in that regard.
In two seasons with Seattle, Fant caught 82 passes for 900 yards and four touchdowns. Considering he was playing in a tight end room where all of he, Will Dissly, and Colby Parkinson were getting snaps, his production is solid.
Fant doesn't turn 27 until November, and is a super athletic option in the passing game. Although the Broncos drafted Greg Dulcich the same year Fant was traded to Seattle, how much can they really count on Dulcich doing anything this year after struggling with hamstring injuries each of his first two NFL seasons?
Fant has only missed a small handful of games in his five NFL seasons, and none since he got to Seattle.