4 former Broncos Denver should sign for a reunion in free agency
Which former Broncos could make sense coming back to Denver?
Could we see some familiar faces come back to the Denver Broncos in 2024? A lot gets made of the idea that Sean Payton could reunite with a number of his former players in Denver, and understandably so. The Broncos could be an ideal destination for players who have familiarity with Sean Payton and the rest of his staff, but they could also be an ideal destination for players who have gone elsewhere in recent years.
What reunions could potentially make some sense in 2024 NFL Free Agency?
Let's take a look at a handful of options.
1. Shaquil Barrett, EDGE
Recently released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a return to the Mile High City could make some sense for the veteran pass rusher Shaquil Barrett if the price is right (on both sides).
After leaving Denver, Barrett became one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and was able to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a Super Bowl in his first year with the team. He racked up an astounding 19.5 sacks and 37 QB hits in the 2019 season en route to some Defensive MVP consideration, and maintained a high level of productivity over the next couple of seasons.
Since 2022, Barrett's production has been a bit more on the "mild" side, to say the least. He had 4.5 sacks and 9 QB hits last year on over 650 snaps, so perhaps his effectiveness has diminished a bit. At any rate, on a short-term deal, Barrett would be an intriguing player to come in and raise the floor of Denver's EDGE room.