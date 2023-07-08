4 emergency QB options if Russell Wilson goes down in the 2023 season
4. Ryan Tannehill
The Tennessee Titans are in an interesting spot. They are clearly in rebuilding mode but are still holding onto two of their best players in Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry. They also took Will Levis in the 2023 NFL Draft. At some point, Levis is likely going to be given some starts for the Titans.
And Ryan Tannehill may not even make it through the season with the team. He's well into his 30s and is obviously not their long-term solution. If Russell Wilson goes down and it is indeed before the trade deadline, I wonder how willing the Titans would be to part with Tannehill for a fourth or fifth-round draft pick?
Tannehill isn't a slouch, either. He's got great mobility for the position, as he was a former wide receiver. He's also played in five playoff games since the 2019 season, which is notable. He's got a career passer rating of 91.9 and has thrown for 212 touchdowns over his regular-season career.
Ryan Tannehill could be another very viable option for the Broncos if Wilson were to go down.