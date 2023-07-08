4 emergency QB options if Russell Wilson goes down in the 2023 season
2. Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston started seven games for Sean Payton in the 2021 season with the New Orleans Saints. In those seven games, Winston played the best football of his NFL career, by far. He threw for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, three interceptions, and earned a passer rating of 102.8.
It's clear that Winston was getting the hang of things playing in Sean Payton's offense, and he played well enough to help the Saints to a 5-2 record. He's still rostered on the Saints, but New Orleans signed Derek Carr to a big-money extension this offseason. If the trade deadline has not passed and Russell Wilson does get hurt, it would make sense to call up the Saints and make an offer for Famous Jameis.
3. Teddy Bridgewater
How would we feel if Teddy Bridgewater played meaningful snaps for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 season? Well, another forgotten QB who played his best football under Sean Payton is Bridgewater himself. In the 2019 season, he filled in for an injured Drew Brees and helped the Saints to a 5-0 record in Brees' absence.
Bridgewater threw for 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions, and earned a passer rating of 99.1 during this stretch. This also earned him a big-money deal with the Carolina Panthers in the following year.
He also had a one-year stop with the Denver Broncos in 2021, going 7-7 as a starter and throwing for 18 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Between playing for the Saints and Broncos in 2019 and 2021, Bridgewater threw for a respectable 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 19 games.
It's not out of the realm of possibility that Bridgewater is still a free agent into the season. He'd make a ton of sense for the Denver Broncos to come in for a few games if Russell Wilson went down. He's also got some chemistry with certain offensive players. I'd actually trust Bridgewater to not mess this up.