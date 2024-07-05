4 Denver Broncos with everything to lose in the 2024 NFL Season
Tim Patrick, WR
Tim Patrick has not played in a regular season game since 2021, which is just sad to think about. Patrick turned into a heck of a receiver for the Denver Broncos in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Combined, he caught 104 passes for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns.
That production has definitely been missed by the Denver Broncos since the last time he stepped onto the field. Now set to turn 31 in November, Tim Patrick will be a free agent in 2025, so this might be a scenario where the end of his NFL career could be approaching. If this is a year where Patrick stuggles to regain his old form and is clearly not a WR the Broncos can rely on, not only will they not re-sign him, but who would?
If Patrick can produce like he did in 2020 and 2021, the Broncos would surely bring him back on one final payday. I can't imagine anyone is acting with more urgency to return to the football field than Tim Patrick is. He must feel sick to his stomach not being able to play in 2022 and 2023.
Ben Powers, LG
Ben Powers signed a free agent contract with the Denver Broncos last offseason, and Denver can get out of the deal after the 2024 NFL Season. According to Over the Cap, the Broncos could cut Powers in 2025 and save $12 million on their cap, while taking on just $5,425,000 in dead money.
Powers was not great in 2023, but he wasn't terrible, either. He was somewhere around average, but he's making $13 million per year, which is certainly anything but average. With Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz both needing new deals from the Denver Broncos, Powers' fate could have already been decided, but a stellar 2024 NFL Season could keep him in the mix going forward.