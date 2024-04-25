4 defensive backs for the Denver Broncos to target in 2024 NFL Draft
By Jordan Lopez
The Denver Broncos head into the 2024 NFL Draft needing to add depth to their cornerback and safety room.
Despite signing former Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones during the free agency period, it doesn't mean Denver stops adding to that safety room.
Pat Surtain II sits in the cornerback room needing some help on the other side of the field. Riley Moss should take a huge step forward with his progression in his second year, and the signing of Levi Wallace adds an experienced depth piece to the room. Besides that, the Broncos need to add to improve that room because who knows if Surtain will even get traded to move up in the draft.
Besides the point, it is evident that Denver will be selecting defensive backs in the draft to streghten that position group going forward.
Here are four defensive backs (two corners and two safeties) the Broncos need to target this weekend at the draft.
CB - Khyree Jackson - Oregon
Surprisingly, most mock drafts have Khyree Jackson as a day two or even day three pick for teams in the draft.
Jackson has all the great qualities a team would want in a corner. First, he stands 6'4 and weighs nearly 200 pounds. He understands how to use his strength and length with the unique frame he possesses.
Jackson has excellent ball skills as he gets his head around to break up passes or even intercept the ball at a consistent rate. The most underrated part about his game is his tackling.
He rarely missed tackles and is reliable in the run game to do his part.
Once Jackson gets the veteran mentorship he will receive in the league, along with improving his weaknesses (which are marginal at best), not only can he be a starter but a shutdown corner in the NFL for a long time.
CB - Kalen King - Penn State
Another corner prospect who is not rated as high as he should be is Kalen King, a corner who can develop into becoming a big piece for a playoff-contending team.
Unlike Jackson from Oregon, King stands nearly six feet tall but his recovery speed is what separates him from the others in the draft. His agility and change of direction are explosive yet smooth, which is rare in some athletes.
The biggest weakness with King is his pursuit angles in the run game, which hinders his ability to consistently make tackles. This can be improved upon with the correct coaching he gets in the league.
King can be a great developmental piece for Denver to utilize because he has all the athletic potential in the world. Both his coverage grades at outside corner and in single coverage were 95 and higher for both metrics via PFF.
Denver shouldn't look past King when they get into the fourth round and on.