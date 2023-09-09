4 Broncos who will definitely be inactive Week 1 vs. Raiders
Which Denver Broncos players definitely won't play vs. Las Vegas in Week 1?
4. Fabian Moreau or Riley Moss, cornerback
I'm taking a bit of a cop-out here projecting one of Fabian Moreau or Riley Moss at the cornerback position, but don't be shocked if Riley Moss makes his regular season debut on Sunday against the Raiders.
Here's the situation. Moss is recovering from core muscle surgery suffered early on in training camp. He's been on ice recovering for quite a while now, and really just returned to practice this past week. Fabian Moreau was signed to the active roster shortly after Moss went down, but is he poised to play any special teams? The Broncos will have to make that determination based on Moss's week of practice.
On the one hand, you'd love to have Moreau for his ability to play the outside cornerback position. On the other hand, you'd love to have Moss and what he provides on special teams and at cornerback, it's just going to be a matter of whether or not he's really got his game legs yet.
Because of the fact that this was really Moss's first week back at practice, I feel like Moss is the more likely one to be inactive against the Raiders, but I also don't think Sean Payton had him practicing on a limited basis for no reason. Usually, when guys are injured and they ramp up at practice that quickly, you've got a gameday role planned for them.
And the Broncos have had a clear vision for Moss from Day 1. Don't be shocked to see the rookie make his debut on Sunday, but if I had to bet, I'd say the Broncos will err on the side of caution.