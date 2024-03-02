4 Broncos who should be cut before free agency opens
These Denver Broncos players need to be cut before the 2024 free agency frenzy
4. Chris Manhertz, TE
We could see the Denver Broncos make some wholesale changes at the tight end position this offseason. Even general manager George Paton admitted at the Scouting Combine that the tight end position needs to be addressed this offseason, and it's hard to imagine the Broncos liked what they saw in 2023.
The position was overhauled last year, save for Greg Dulcich, who barely played in 2023. One of the free agents that got brought in was Chris Manhertz, who has history with Sean Payton in New Orleans and has been considered a top-tier blocker at the position.
At this point, the Broncos will need to determine if Manhertz's contributions (367 snaps offensively, minimal involvement on special teams) are worth $3.245 million against the cap. You're almost talking about paying Manhertz a million bucks per 100 snaps played.
That's good work if you can find it in the NFL.
Not to diminish Manhertz's contributions, but the Broncos need to add some more dynamic players at the position. They might be able to justify bringing back Adam Trautman in free agency, but more pass catching help is needed and the roster spots of Manhertz and Nate Adkins should be considered in serious doubt heading into the offseason.