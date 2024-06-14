4 Broncos players who could lose their jobs to rookies in 2024
CB Damarri Mathis (Kris Abrams-Draine)
Over the course of the offseason program, we heard quite a bit about Ja'Quan McMillian perhaps getting an expanded role including maybe playing more outside corner. We heard about the return of Riley Moss and his potential involvement in the mix for the CB2 job this coming season. Damarri Mathis also put together a good offseason program according to Sean Payton.
One of the guys we didn't really hear much about was rookie Kris Abrams-Draine, a player who could be considered one of the Broncos' bigger bargains of the 2024 NFL Draft class. Abrams-Draine was a star at Missouri where he had four interceptions, 13 passes broken up, and a forced fumble.
How much can we really expect him to be in the mix this year defensively, and whose job could he potentially take?
It feels like Damarri mathis is the one guy right now who is perhaps the most on the outside looking in. He was benched last year in favor of street free agent Fabian Moreau, who was signed last year during training camp and obviously didn't light it up for the Broncos. The fact that Moreau had to play almost all of last season made it somewhat of a "lost" year for Mathis, and for the Broncos since Riley Moss also wasn't able to play.
Abrams-Draine should get a fair shot from the start to play either a nickel or dime role for Denver's defense, though going from 5th-round pick to starter seems a little far-fetched at this point. If he can carve out some kind of niche on special teams, don't be shocked to see Abrams-Draine take over Damarri Mathis's roster spot in 2024. Mathis is going to need to sleep with one eye open when it comes to his roster chances this year.