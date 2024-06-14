4 Broncos players who could lose their jobs to rookies in 2024
RB Samaje Perine/Javonte Williams (Audric Estimé)
There are a number of reasons to be slightly concerned about the Denver Broncos at the running back position this season. The RB1 from last year -- Javonte Williams -- did not finish the season on a strong note. Even giving Williams some grace due to the fact that last year was his first year back from major knee surgery in 2022, it was an abysmal finish to the season.
From Week 8 through Week 18, Williams averaged 3.26 yards per carry. Yikes. Maybe worse than that, he averaged just 4.94 yards per reception on 33 receptions. The effectiveness on a per-touch basis coming from Javonte Williams over the second half of last season was a nightmare.
He wasn't breaking tackles, he wasn't creating in space, and he wasn't himself. Time will tell if he's truly recovered in 2024. But he's not the only veteran who should be on notice with the incoming rookie class. Samaje Perine only carried the ball 53 times last year. Although he presented tremendous value as a receiver in two-minute situations, he barely received three carries per game.
The Broncos used a 5th-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé, who racked up over 900 yards after contact last season. Estimé is the type of back who could legitimately come in and take on a heavy workload. He has the size and physicality for it. But after a procedure that kept him out of most OTAs, it's fair to wonder if the Broncos would make such a dramatic move this offseason as opposed to maybe next year.