4 Broncos players on thin ice after the 2024 NFL Draft
Which Broncos players are on thin ice after the 2024 NFL Draft?
4. Damarri Mathis, CB
One position group the Denver Broncos did a couple of interesting "touch-ups" to over the weekend was the cornerback position. They brought in veteran Levi Wallace who has started a lot of games in this league, and they also drafted Missouri's Kris Abrams-Draine in the fifth round.
Not that either of those guys will come into the mix and immediately steal a starting job, but you never know. That would leave both Riley Moss and Damarri Mathis on thin ice after the 2024 NFL Draft, but Mathis' job may be the most in jeopardy of them all.
Mathis was unceremoniously benched last season after a horrendous start to the season, giving up one big play after another. It really was a shocking development based on how well Mathis had played in his rookie season for the Broncos, bouncing back after a tough first couple of games to provide some steady play on the outside.
Now, Mathis finds himself in roster limbo. The Broncos raised the floor with veteran Levi Wallace. They already drafted Mathis's replacement last year when they traded up for Moss. Now, they reset the clock on a rookie contract with Kris Abrams-Draine. It feels like Mathis could ultimately be the odd man out at cornerback.