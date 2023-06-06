4 Broncos players definitely entering their last year in Denver
3. Tim Patrick, WR
Tim Patrick himself has dubbed the 2023 season "The Last Dance" for this group of Denver Broncos wide receivers. Was he talking about himself, though? Or is it merely the last time we'll see the group of Patrick, Sutton, Jeudy, and KJ Hamler all together?
I think it's possible we will see a complete overhaul of the wide receiver position after this current season, which could include the departures of both Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick.
Patrick will be 31 next year, and carries a cap hit of over $13 million. The Broncos could save almost $11 million by letting him go in the offseason or trading him to another team. With a base salary of $9.5 million, Patrick's 2023 season will be the determining factor for whether another team would be willing to send any valuable draft picks Denver's way to acquire him.
It's certainly a fair price for what we've seen Tim Patrick do when healthy.
Many of the players who could be gone in 2024 have done their part in terms of performing on the field. But the timing of things in Denver just hasn't really worked out for everyone to stick around for the long-term. While Courtland Sutton will be 29 next season, Patrick being 31 almost makes him a lock to be let go considering he's projected to take up 5.44 percent of the team's overall salary cap number.
Again, Jerry Jeudy's eventual contract plays a factor in all of this. The Broncos might want to get younger at the wide receiver position and I wouldn't be surprised if the team felt comfortable enough with Jeudy and tight end Greg Dulcich as the primary targets in the passing game for 2024 while overhauling the rest of the receiver room.