4 Broncos players definitely entering their last year in Denver
2. Courtland Sutton
People might be surprised to see Courtland Sutton on this list, but I think the rubber will meet the road in 2024 after all of the rumors we heard about in 2023. Courtland Sutton was the subject of plenty of trade rumors this offseason and it sounds like the Broncos were taking calls on him in 2022 as well.
George Paton made Sutton a priority after he arrived in Denver, signing him to a contract extension before the end of his first year on the job as general manager. It's easy to see why coaches and GMs fall in love with Sutton -- he's an outstanding leader and teammate, he's selfless, and he's shown Pro Bowl-level abilities when at his best.
Unfortunately, we haven't seen much of that the last couple of years. Sutton has fallen victim to the Denver Broncos' overall incompetence offensively, and that has undoubtedly played a role in what could be his final year with the team.
The Broncos will need to recoup some NFL Draft capital again next offseason, and I think unlike in 2023, they maybe more willing to part with Courtland Sutton for a 3rd-4th round draft pick. The team can save nearly $10 million by trading him before June 1, but they can spread the dead cap hit over two years if they do it after June 1. In all likelihood, the threat of holding him on the roster past June 1 will likely cause a bit of a bidding war for his services on the trade market.
With two years left on his deal and base salaries of $13 million in 2024 and $13.5 million in 2025, Sutton should be a desirable commodity on the trade market next offseason and I think the Broncos will be more amenable to a trade then, especially with Jerry Jeudy's contract situation looming.