4 Broncos breakout candidates who could push team to contender status in 2024
3. Nik Bonitto, EDGE
This candidate is obvious. The Denver Broncos have missed that alpha-type off the EDGE since Bradley Chubb's departure, and I'm not even sure if Chubb was a true alpha. Anyway, Nik Bonitto is a bit undersized and is not the best at defending the run, but in 2023, most of us saw the potential. Bonitto racked up eight sacks, 30 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 20 QB hits, so the production took a huge step forward.
In 2024, it could be a year where Bonitto hopefully hits his stride in the NFL and perhaps becomes that alpha mentality Denver has needed off the EDGE for years. That breakout from Bonitto coupled with the improve defensive line could give Denver a top-10 unit, which takes a bunch of pressure off of the offense.
4. Damarri Mathis/Riley Moss, CB
The Denver Broncos signed veteran CB Levi Wallace earlier this offseason, perhaps giving the team another option for the CB2 spot, which went to Damarri Mathis to start the 2023 NFL Season. However, Mathis was getting burned more than my bagel in the morning, so he quickly got benched.
Well, perhaps Mathis can put it together in year three. Or maybe it's not Mathis but instead Riley Moss, the Denver Broncos' second-year CB who saw limited action in 2023. If one of these two players can cement themselves as legitimate CB2s, the secondary is all of a sudden approaching elite status, as the team has an elite outside CB in Patrick Surtain II and an elite slot CB in Ja'Quan McMillian.