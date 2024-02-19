4 bold predictions for Denver Broncos 2024 offseason
Things in Denver may look a whole lot different next season.
QB Drama
1. The Broncos trade into the Top 3 to get their next franchise QB
The clock isn't exactly ticking on Payton yet, but the Broncos' owners are the richest group in football and the Broncos' fans are quickly becoming the most impatient. He didn't exactly endear himself to the latter this season, torpedoing a relationship with the franchise QB who was actually playing pretty well. With Wilson out of the picture, Payton realistic has one, maybe two, QBs left before questions about how much a 60-year old coach – who's only really had success with one Hall of Fame guy – has left will get louder. And while Denver has long been painted as a spot where mid-level QBs may go to get one last big contract, the bold prediction here is that Payton and the Broncos finally buck that trend and make a big move for Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels.
2. Drake Maye quickly makes the Broncos look like contenders
And with that huge trade, the Broncos will go and take Drake Maye, who immediately enters his rookie camp as undisputed QB1. There's been plenty of talk about the Broncos making a move for Maye, and in this situation the power of manifestation works, as Denver gets their guy. Surrounded by Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick, Maye immediately looks like a franchise guy and immediately makes every person in Colorado forget about the fact that the Broncos are paying Wilson $30+ million to play somewhere else. It opens up the last true title window of Payton's career, and the Broncos no longer spend the month before the trade deadline leaking rumors about wide receiver moves.