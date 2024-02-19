4 bold predictions for Denver Broncos 2024 offseason
Things in Denver may look a whole lot different next season.
The 2023 Broncos were a lot of things, but boring wasn't one of them. Sean Payton's first season in Denver featured a little bit of everything: there was a miserable start, a months-long winning streak, and, of course, plenty of QB drama to fill the gaps. Whether it was Russell Wilson's wild touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton – which ended up being one of the best highlights across the NFL all year – or Russell Wilson's sideline fight with Payton – which ended up being one of the most uncomfortable highlights across the NFL all year – the Broncos had no shortage of drama for a team that ultimately ended up around .500. With Wilson all but out the door, things figure to look way different in 2024, and here are 5 bold predictions for what that looks like.