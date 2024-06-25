4 biggest winners (and 2 losers) from Broncos OTAs and minicamp in 2024
As if we should have expected anything else with this team, the 2024 offseason has been loaded with change and intrigue once again for the Denver Broncos. When the team stepped onto the field for OTAs and minicamp, there was certainly a renewed level of optimism and interest from the fan base thanks largely to the decision to select quarterback Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Even with some renewed optimism among the fan base, there were still players on the field who stood out for either the right or wrong reasons. Listening to those in attendance at practices available to the media as well as reading into what head coach Sean Payton and some of his assistants had to say, who were the biggest "winners" and "losers" from OTAs and minicamp, and who may need to bounce back at training camp in a couple of weeks?
Broncos winner: Tim Patrick, wide receiver
There will be no bounce-back at training camp needed for Tim Patrick. The veteran wide receiver was consistently one of the biggest standout players of all OTAs and minicamp for the Broncos. Maybe he's being judged differently out there or graded on a curve of having two straight season-ending injuries, but my money is on Patrick playing at a high level again this season.
He changed jersey numbers (from 81 to 12) and is obviously hoping to give the Broncos a jolt offensively. What were the Broncos missing the last two years? Sean Payton explained it well:
"Just those intangibles. I do know and obviously have seen healthy tape. Granted I wasn’t here, but I kind of have an idea or vision for the player. Then all the other things that he brings relative to his competitiveness, his versatility. He’s a great teammate. I think he’s an important part of the locker room, so it’s good to see him more and be smart with that."- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)
Broncos loser: Greg Dulcich, tight end
The good news with Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich is that it sounds like he maybe could have practiced at OTAs or minicamp. Dulcich was making his way back from a procedure on his foot this offseason, another frustrating injury that popped up late last year as he was attempting to come back from hamstring issues. The Broncos kept him out of mandatory minicamp practices despite rumors we could see him on the field, and again -- maybe the silver lining there is that he was kept out as a precaution.
The Broncos want Dulcich 100 percent healthy for training camp. Not only does he need to stay healthy, though, he needs to get healthy. Dulcich is more frustrated about his injuries than any fan, coach, or media member. He wants to be out there on the field and he can make an impact when he is. But with Lucas Krull emerging, there's no doubt that he's going to likely be at the bottom of the depth chart.