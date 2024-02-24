30 greatest Denver Broncos players of all time
Who are the best players to ever suit up for the Denver Broncos?
By Randy Gurzi
14. Karl Mecklenburg, LB
Selected all the way back in the 12th round at No. 310 overall (he wouldn't have even been drafted in today's era), Karl Mecklenburg proved to be a steal for the Denver Broncos.
He played for the franchise throughout his entire career, which ranged from 1983 through 1994. During that span, the "Albino Rhino" recorded 1,118 tackles and 79 sacks, forced 16 fumbles, recovered 14 fumbles, and had five picks. If that wasn't enough, he also returned two of his fumble recoveries for touchdowns.
Mecklenburg is now a member of the Broncos Ring of Fame and is praised for his work to help get the team to the Super Bowl during the 1980s. He was named to the Pro Bowl six times and had four First-Team All-Pro nods, as well as one for the Second-Team.
13. Dennis Smith, S
Denver has had some hard-hitting safeties throughout its history, and Dennis Smith was up there with the best of them. A former USC star, Smith played his entire career with the Broncos, which covered 1981 through 1994. He's tied for seventh in franchise history with 30 interceptions, but it was the way he delivered hits that made him popular.
Smith was even used on the blitz and recorded 15 sacks in his career, with a personal-best five coming in 1983. That year, he also led the league with 113 tackles. In all, the six-time Pro Bowler had 1,158 tackles and 17 career fumble recoveries.