30 greatest Denver Broncos players of all time
Who are the best players to ever suit up for the Denver Broncos?
By Randy Gurzi
20. Ed McCaffrey, WR
The McCaffrey name is well known in the NFL with Christian McCaffrey proving to be one of the best running backs in the game right now. The San Francisco 49ers playmaker isn't the first in his family to have a successful NFL career, however. That honor goes to his father, Ed McCaffrey, who spent 13 seasons in the NFL and won three Super Bowls — one with the New York Giants and two with the Denver Broncos.
McCaffrey was a third-round pick out of Stanford in 1991 and spent three years with the Giants before being heading to San Francisco in 1994. He was there for just one year before signing with the Broncos.
He quickly became a trusted target for John Elway with 39 catches for 477 yards that year. His production increased over the next several seasons, topping 1,000 yards in 1998, 1999 and 2000, when he had 1,317 yards. He still stands fifth all-time in receptions (462) and yardage (6,200) for the Broncos while landing fourth in touchdown receptions (46).
19. Tom Jackson, LB
While he's known more today for his work in front of the camera, Tom Jackson was a great linebacker for the Denver Broncos from 1973 through 1986. A member of the "Orange Crush Defense," Jackson helped the Broncos get to the AFC Championship Game in 1977 and then again in his final season. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Jackson was named to the Denver Broncos Ring of Honor and their 50th Anniversary Team.
The 5-foot-11, 220-pound linebacker was undersized at the position but still made one big play after another. He was also quick enough to cause problems in coverage, even recording seven picks during the 1976 campaign.