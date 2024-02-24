30 greatest Denver Broncos players of all time
Who are the best players to ever suit up for the Denver Broncos?
By Randy Gurzi
22. Bill Thompson, DB
Bill Thompson was selected in the third round of the 1969 NFL Draft and spent the entirety of his 13-year professional tenure playing in Denver. For the first four years of his career, Thompson lined up as a cornerback and had 11 picks. In 1973, he converted to strong safety and played there until 1981, which was his final season in the league.
A three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Thompson played in 179 games, which is 10th in Broncos' history. He's third in games started with 179 and has the record for the most interception return yards in franchise history. Thompson finished his career with 784 yards returned on 40 picks — with three touchdowns as well.
21. Rich Jackson, DE
Nicknamed "Tombstone," Rich Jackson was undrafted out of Southern in 1966 and ended up signing with the Oakland Raiders. After one season with the Raiders, he was traded to Denver, where he moved from linebacker to defensive end. In his new role, Jackson racked up 33 sacks from 1968 through 1970, making the Pro Bowl in each of those years.
He ended up playing six years with the Broncos before finishing his career in Cleveland, where he played the final 10 games of the 1972 season.