30 greatest Denver Broncos players of all time
Who are the best players to ever suit up for the Denver Broncos?
By Randy Gurzi
26. Haven Moses, WR
In 1972, the Buffalo Bills sent Haven Moses — their selection at No. 9 in the 1969 NFL/AFL Draft — to the Denver Broncos. In exchange for Moses, the Broncos sent another wideout, Dwight Harrison, to the Bills. Once in Buffalo, Harrison converted to a cornerback and recorded 17 picks. Moses, who had 2,641 yards in 59 games for the Bills, continued to play well for the Broncos for the next 10 years.
He never topped the 1,000-yard mark but also played during an era in which the ground game was key. Moses, who made the Pro Bowl once for Denver, was known for his ability to get deep, averaging 18 yards per reception for the Broncos. He even had a stretch in 1977 and 1978 in which he averaged 20 yards per grab.
In all, Moses hauled in 302 receptions for 5,450 yards and 44 touchdowns for the Broncos.
25. Paul Smith, DE
Early in his career, Paul Smith lined up as a defensive tackle for the Broncos, but they eventually moved him to the edge of the line. At 6-foot-3 and 256 pounds, the New Mexico product fit better there and wound up making two trips to the Pro Bowl as a defensive end.
He played for the Broncos from 1968 through 1978 before heading to Washington. While sacks weren't official stats during his tenure, Pro Football Reference credits him with 55.5 during his tenure in Denver, including a stretch of four years in a row with double-digit sacks — from 1970 through 1973.