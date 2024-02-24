30 greatest Denver Broncos players of all time
Who are the best players to ever suit up for the Denver Broncos?
By Randy Gurzi
28. John Lynch, S
He might not have spent much time in Denver, but John Lynch still made his mark. One of the more dominant safeties of the 1990s and early 2000s, Lynch spent 11 years in Tampa Bay before signing with the Broncos in 2004. He joined the Broncos on a three-year, $9 million deal, and while he had five Pro Bowls and four All-Pro selections under his belt, he was also 34 years old, making the move somewhat risky.
That paid off in a big way as Lynch made the Pro Bowl in each of the next four seasons. In all, he appeared in 60 games for the Broncos and had 271 tackles, 7.0 sacks, three interceptions, and 26 passes defensed.
Once his career was over, Lynch turned to broadcasting. He then unexpectedly took a general manager role with the San Francisco 49ers and still runs their football operations.
27. Goose Gonsoulin, S
Another dominant safety, Goose Gonsoulin played seven years in Denver before finishing his career in San Francisco, where he played one campaign. Gonsoulin was selected in the 17th round of the NFL Draft, as well as in Round 2 of the AFL Draft, which is where he headed. As a rookie in 1960, he led the league in interceptions with 11 and continued to be a ball hawk for the rest of his career.
He remains second all-time in franchise history with 43 career interceptions. Gonsoulin also made the Pro Bowl five times and was a two-time All-Pro.