30 greatest Denver Broncos players of all time
Who are the best players to ever suit up for the Denver Broncos?
By Randy Gurzi
6. Von Miller, LB
The second overall pick out of Texas A&M in 2011, Von Miller was an absolute nightmare for opposing teams. From his linebacker position, he had 11.5 sacks as a rookie and 18.5 in Year 2. In 10 seasons with the Broncos, he had 490 tackles and 110.5 sacks, which is the most in franchise history,
Miller was also the MVP of Super Bowl 50, a trophy he was able to place alongside the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award he won in 2011. Miller parlayed his dominant performance in the Super Bowl into a six-year, $114.5 million deal.
During the 2021 season, Miller was traded to the L.A. Rams for a second-round pick and won his second title. He was in Buffalo in 2022 and 2023 but had no sacks in 12 appearances for the Bills during his second season with them.
5. Champ Bailey, CB
Following five strong seasons in Washington, the Broncos traded for Champ Bailey. In order to land the future Hall of Fame cornerback, Denver sent Clinton Portis and a second-round pick to Washington. Head coach Mike Shanahan had experienced success with just about every running back he employed and felt he could replace Portis, but finding a cornerback as talented as Bailey wasn’t nearly as easy.
Bailey played the next 10 years in Denver and was everything the organization had hoped for. He had eight interceptions in 2005 and 10 in 2006, which led the league. He finished with 52 picks in his career, 34 of which came in Denver. That’s good enough to tie him with Bill Thompson for third in team history.
In 2019, Bailey was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, making it as a first-ballot entrant.