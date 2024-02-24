30 greatest Denver Broncos players of all time
By Randy Gurzi
10. Floyd Little, RB
A five-time Pro Bowl selection and the NFL rushing leader in 1971, Floyd Little had some huge accomplishments on the field. In nine years with Denver, he rushed for 6,323 yards with 80 touchdowns — and added 2,418 yards and nine more touchdowns through the air.
His impact, however, goes far beyond the numbers.
Little earned the nickname "The Franchise" after deciding to sign with the Broncos, who were considering relocation. The AFL organization suddenly drew a lot more interest when Little arrived, which led to voters approving the purchase and expansion of Mile High Stadium.
Little was an inaugural member of the Broncos Ring of Fame in 1984 and was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.
9. Gary Zimmerman, OT
Originally a member of the Los Angeles Express in the USFL, Gary Zimmerman landed with the Minnesota Vikings in 1986. After seven seasons and four Pro Bowls, he joined the Broncos in 1993 and spent the next five years protecting John Elway's blindside.
Zimmerman, who was known for refusing to speak to the media, was one of the top offensive linemen in the game and made three Pro Bowls during his time in Denver. His stance on not speaking to the media carried over to the rest of the offensive line, who all looked to Zimmerman as a leader. His impact was so strong that the tradition remained in place for a decade after he retired.
In five years, he started 76 games for the Broncos and was there for their first Super Bowl win over the Green Bay Packers.