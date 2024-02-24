30 greatest Denver Broncos players of all time
Who are the best players to ever suit up for the Denver Broncos?
By Randy Gurzi
12. Louis Wright, CB
A member of the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team, Louis Wright played for the Broncos from 1975 through 1986. He was another highly decorated player with five Pro Bowl selections and five All-Pro honors (four of which were First-Team selections).
He helped lead Denver to the Super Bowl in 1977 after a breakout campaign. When all was said and done, he had 26 interceptions and recovered 11 fumbles while scoring three defensive touchdowns.
11. Randy Gradishar, LB
Another beloved member of the Orange Crush Defense, Randy Gradishar was selected 14th overall out of Ohio State in 1974. As a rookie, Gradishar took some time to get acclimated to the NFL but took off around the midway point. He carried that success into Year 2 as he made his first of seven Pro Bowls.
In addition to the Pro Bowls, Gradishar was a two-time All-Pro and even won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 1978. During that season, the middle linebacker was the catalyst for a team that surrendered just 198 points in 16 games.
Gradishar retired in 1983. While his name was brought up for the honor several times before 2024, he was finally voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and got to hear the cheers from the crowd before Super Bowl LVIII.