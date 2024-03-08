3 worst contracts on the Broncos' payroll following release of Justin Simmons
The Broncos have made the incredibly difficult decision to move on from safety Justin Simmons. But as the team looks to create more room to spend money, there could be more tough decisions coming.
Jerry Jeudy, Wide Receiver
Are we sensing a theme here? The Broncos are paying way too much money for their wide receivers, who aren't providing nearly the kind of production to match the money.
The Broncos chose to pick up Jerry Jeudy's fifth-year option last offseason, a move that made a little bit of sense at the time because the team was hoping Russell Wilson would be much better with Sean Payton as the head coach.
But Jeudy just has no produced for this team, regardless of what reason you want to give. He is due $12.9 million this company season and the Broncos get zero cap relief from releasing him. That is why his contract is on here.
You could argue that Garett Bolles has a worse contract since he has a cap number of $20 million, but releasing him would actually bring the team $16 million in cap relief so because of that, you can argue that it's actually a good contract. Jeudy's release would bring nothing.
That leaves trading him as the likely option or rolling with for one more year. But if he plays in Denver, the Broncos will be paying him $13 million for a player who has averaged 52.7 receptions for about 763 yards and three touchdowns in his four seasons in the league.
That's simply not worth it.