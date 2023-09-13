3 Worst-case scenarios for Denver Broncos in Week 2
By Jack Ramsey
2) More Long Drives With No Big Plays
Jerry Jeudy's absence in week one was palpable. The Broncos had several long and successful drives, but as they marched down the field at a slow pace, the lack of a big-play receiver was felt. The Broncos took a couple of shots and drew up some interesting plays, but Phillip Dorsett's foot and a decent Raiders' defense kept the Broncos from striking many strong plays. The Broncos' leading receiver in week one was Samaje Perine with 37 yards, a feat the Broncos are probably hoping happens just once this season.
The lack of big plays made the Broncos continue their focus on the ground game and short-yardage play actions. Their second pass of the game went from Wilson to Brandon Johnson for 21 yards, which ended up making up roughly one-eighth of the Broncos receiving yards in that game. Only two Broncos averaged a yard per catch (YPC) over 10 yards per catch, with Johnson being one, and Greg Dulcich, who went for 22 yards before exiting with an injury, being the other.
The Broncos are facing a 1-0 Commanders team on Sunday who allowed just 16 points to the Cardinals. If the Broncos want to put up more than 16 points on the board in week two, they are going to need to make more big plays and expand the explosiveness of their offense.