3 winners (and 2 losers) from first week of Broncos training camp
- Which players are standing out in a good way?
- Is Russell Wilson a big winner at this point?
5. Zach Allen a big winner early on at camp
Zach Allen was one of the Denver Broncos' biggest free agent acquisitions in 2023, coming over from the Arizona Cardinals along with Vance Joseph. His arrival was massive not just because he has familiarity with the defensive terminology, but because of who he was replacing in the lineup for Denver.
Dre'Mont Jones was one of the Broncos' biggest free agent departures in recent memory, based on the amount of money he got paid by his new team, the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos needed to replace Jones as a "pressure player" in their defense, and they did exactly that.
The Broncos desperately need Allen to be a consistent force on the defensive line, and if he's out there giving the offensive linemen fits on a consistent basis in training camp, I think we can expect much of the same when the regular season rolls around.
Allen wasn't unstoppable, by any means, in Arizona, but over the last couple of seasons, his game really improved as he got the chance to learn from future Hall of Famer JJ Watt. What has Allen learned from Watt to take him from being a really good player to maybe a Pro Bowl player this year?
Hopefully, we're all fixin' to find out.