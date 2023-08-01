3 winners (and 2 losers) from first week of Broncos training camp
4. Injuries are always a training camp "loser"
Everybody hates training camp injuries. Injuries are the worst, and the Denver Broncos have been snake-bitten more than most teams over the last handful of years. Obviously, the hope is that things can get turned around with the new training staff that's in place in Denver, but the team unfortunately had a major non-contact injury occur the first day pads went on at practice.
Wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a torn Achilles at practice on Monday, ending his 2023 season prematurely after he was already forced to miss the entire 2022 season due to an ACL injury. The Broncos were obviously hoping for a healthy Tim Patrick in 2023, but the injury bug has struck again.
There was also news on Monday of former second-round pick KJ Hamler being waived with a non-football illness designation. The "non-football illness" is a mild heart condition called pericarditis, something Hamler will need to take medication for. He's hoping to be back out there on the field in a month or so, but procedurally, the Broncos had to let him go for the time being.
The injury bug will always be the biggest "loser" of training camp and it has cost the Denver Broncos some excitement at the WR position once again going into 2023.
An honorable mention in the "loser" category might have to be the team's defensive line depth. The coaching staff got a look at the defensive line over the course of OTAs as well as early in training camp, and they decided to bring in veteran Shelby Harris for a visit. Harris has yet to sign, but his visit is an indicator that the team doesn't love its current depth situation at that position group.