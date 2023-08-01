3 winners (and 2 losers) from first week of Broncos training camp
3. Undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin continues to shine
The Denver Broncos have gotten plenty of really good news at the running back position this offseason, especially the development of Javonte Williams' recovery from last year's serious knee injury. But the team has a couple of relatively "unknown" guys competing for the third RB spot on this roster right now, one of which just so happens to be the NCAA all-time leading rusher: Jaleel McLaughlin.
His accomplishments at Youngstown State are impressive, but Jaleel McLaughlin understands that making it in the NFL is going to be a totally different animal. He's been impressing head coach Sean Payton thus far:
"“He has a little burst, and there’s some toughness to him. He’s the first one here. I don’t know what time he gets here in the morning, but it’s pretty early. He’s a guy you root for. He’s shifty, and he has good change of direction. It’s funny. When you put the pads on players for the first day, then you really get an appreciation of how they look in pads. It’s hard to measure that when they’re not in pads. Today was that day where you’re just looking around at everyone and how they carry the pads. It’ll be a good stretch for him, though. He’s a guy that it’s really important to.”"- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)
Burst, toughness, shifty, change of direction...
Those are all qualities the Denver Broncos really need in the running back group right now to differentiate from the power style brought to the table by guys like Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine.
McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie for that matter, can really bring something different to the table. This is a camp competition that should go well into the preseason as these guys keep ripping off big plays.