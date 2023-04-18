3 wild trades to get Broncos in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft
3 crazy trades to get the Broncos into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft
This one is a bit wacky and I'm not sure this would be enough, but they could try. In this trade, the Broncos move Justin Simmons, their stud safety, Lloyd Cushenberry, and their fourth-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals for the 28th overall pick.
The Bengals do have a need at safety since they lost both of theirs in free agency in Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell. This would also allow them to reunite Joe Burrow with his old center from college in Cushenberry. To sweeten the deal, I added the fourth-round pick from Denver as well.
The Broncos would be on the clock at pick 28, and I once again endorse trading back to acquire more capital if there is a desiring team who wants to trade up, perhaps from the second round. Perhaps Simmons wouldn't mind finally being on a winning team in Cincinnati, playing for a stud defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo.