3 wild trades to get Broncos in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft
Even though the Denver Broncos don't pick until the third round, there are some scenarios where they can get back into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Buckle up, because some of these trades are going to be wild, and you'll probably all come at me in the comments.
Denver's first two picks in 2023 come with the 67th and 68th overall selections, at the top of the third round. Trading for Russell Wilson and Sean Payton has severely depleted their draft capital from last year and this year, but they do have a first-round pick next year, for what it's worth.
If Denver is so inclined, they could probably find a way to get back into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but it's going to take some serious roster changes to make that happen.
3 crazy trades to get the Broncos into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft
The first trade proposal sends Jerry Jeudy to the Baltimore Ravens who part with their 22nd overall pick in 2023. The Ravens made some headlines when they signed Odell Beckham Jr to a one-year deal that could be worth up to $18 million.
They also brought in Nelson Agholor, but still have a huge need at the position. Jeudy would instantly become the best wide receiver on their roster and would give Lamar Jackson a nice weapon to throw to.
The Ravens would have Mark Andrews, Jerry Jeudy, Odell Beckham Jr, Rashod Bateman, and Nelson Agholor to all throw to, which would be a solid stable of weapons in their offense. Denver would have the 22nd overall pick and could use that pick to reset at wide receiver perhaps or could even trade down some to acquire additional draft capital.