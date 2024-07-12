3 ways the Broncos can stop Chiefs from three-peating in the 2024 NFL Season
Contribute to Chiefs not getting a certain AFC playoff seeding tie-breaker
This helpful link from NFL.com goes over the tiebreaking procedures to determine division winners and playoff seeding. The Broncos potentially beating the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2024 NFL Season could end up factoring into a big, long formula that might knock the Chiefs down to a lower seed.
This, in turn, could force KC to travel during the postseason run, perhaps playing in a tough environment. Yes, this may sound like I am grasping at straws, but the Broncos are won of the 16 AFC teams in the NFL, so their season is as valid as the top teams in the conference. Denver beat KC in 2023, and they could do so in 2024 and make life harder for them when the postseason arrives.
Beat them in the 2024 NFL playoffs
Perhaps the most unlikely of scenarios, there is still a chance that the Denver Broncos could beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason in 2024. Sure, a ton is going to have to go right for that to happen, but it can happen until it doesn't. For a time, the Broncos were just one game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West race during the 2023 NFL Season.
The Broncos were 7-6, and the Chiefs were 8-5. Denver did hang around the Wild Card race after turning their season around following a 1-5 start. It's not impossible for the Broncos to start better than 1-5 in 2024 and perhaps ride a more consistent season that could end with them winning nine or 10 games and a Wild Card berth.
The Chiefs were not great in 2023; they were very beatable, and even the Broncos themselves were able to end their years-long losing streak. It's not outrageous to think that if all goes well for Denver in 2024, they could find themselves in the postseason, perhaps facing the Chiefs.