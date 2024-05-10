3 ways the NFL could screw the Denver Broncos with their 2024 schedule
2. Being matched-up with an elite team in primetime
The Denver Broncos had several primetime games last year and got their rear ends handed to them by the Detroit Lions in primetime late in the 2023 NFL Season. How about this doesn't happen in 2024, OK NFL? Well, I have no say in it, but honestly, when the Broncos do have to play a primetime game, it'd be the most ideal scenario to not have a juggernaut on the opposing sideline.
At least two games stick out to be as being obvious candidates for primetime games; against the Steelers and against the Saints. The connection to the Pittsburgh Steelers is obvious with Russell Wilson, and Sean Payton coached the Saints for over a decade, so that's the obvious connection there.
The last thing I want to see happen is the Broncos to have to again travel to Kansas City in primetime, or having to travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals. No thanks.
3. Ending the year AWAY @ a divisional foe
No thank you. The Denver Broncos have been horrid when facing their AFC West rivals in recent seasons, and it's especially true when they are traveling away from Denver. And if you are an optimist about this season, you might think that the Broncos could squeak into the postseason. If that can become the case, they might need to have a "win and in" scenario facing them in Week 18.
Well, the one game I would not at all feel confident in for the Denver Broncos in Week 18 is them playing the Chiefs in Kansas City, Raiders in Las Vegas, or Chargers in Los Angeles. The Broncos have had their way with the LA Chargers, as they have had no troubles beating them at least once a year.
But all of a sudden, the Broncos can't seem to beat the Raiders, and the team has beaten the Chiefs just twice since 2015. The last thing the Denver Broncos need is to end their season playing away from Denver against a divisional foe, especially if there are playoff stakes.