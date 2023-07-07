3 ways the Denver Broncos won the 2023 NFL offseason
2. Establishing an identity on offense
This kind of goes hand in hand with the first reason, but the Broncos didn't just sign two random offensive linemen. The Broncos signed two of the best run-blocking OL in the NFL. According to ESPN, Ben Powers ranked second in the NFL in run-block win rate as a guard, and Mike McGlinchey ranked fifth in run-block win rate in 2022.
At other positions on offense, the Broncos showed an offensive identity. They signed Chris Manhertz, a very good blocking tight end who will essentially be a sixth offensive lineman. They also brought in Samaje Perine, a tough runner who can catch passes out of the backfield and is a strong blocker as well.
Denver is clearly going to run the ball in 2023, and I think we know that further because of Russell Wilson's success in Seattle from 2012-2021. The Seahawks were a run-first team and used that to expand the passing game with play-action and bootlegs, two things Wilson excels at.
Last year, the Broncos had no offensive identity at all. They threw stuff at the wall and hoped it stuck. That won't be the case in 2023. The biggest issue for the team since 2015 has been their offensive performance. They've cycled through a ton of veteran quarterbacks who were over the hump or just weren't good enough.
Not only do they have a QB that has the highest ceiling of any QB they've had post-Manning, but they also have a head coach who has overseen a roster overhaul on offense and has established an identity in the process.
This is going to be a huge boost for the Broncos in 2023. I don't think we care how they score points; we just want to see them do it.