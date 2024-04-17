3 ways the Denver Broncos can win the 2024 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos can come out of the 2024 NFL Draft as big winners.
The Denver Broncos have been stuck circling the drain for years, but that does not mean things have to stay the same. Can they "win" the 2024 NFL Draft? Well, we might not know until years down the line until the draftees get into their careers, but there are a few ways the Broncos can win the 2024 NFL Draft. With just one pick in the top 75 and no second-round pick, Denver may have to get creative.
But heck, that doesn't mean they won't have a strong draft and doesn't mean they cannot fill their needs, right? I am choosing to be optimistic until the team gives me a reason to be a pessimist. Here are three ways the Broncos can win the 2024 NFL Draft.
1. Broncos get "their guy" at QB without giving up too much
Frankly, I could not care less who Sean Payton deems as his guy at the QB position. Obviously, Caleb Williams is out of the picture, but realistically, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr could all be very high on Payton's board of QB prospects. If it's JJ McCarthy, great! If it's Drake Maye, awesome!
I think one way the Broncos can win the 2024 NFL Draft is if they are able to draft their guy and don't have to give up too much to get him. Denver might be in a situation where they trade up during the 2024 NFL Draft to get the QB they want, and that would force them to potentially give up both draft picks and players to do that.
Ideally, perhaps by a stroke of luck, that doesn't happen and Denver may be able to stay put at 12 or even trade down and can still land their ideal prospect.