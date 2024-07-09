3 way too early free agents the Broncos must pursue in the 2025 NFL offseason
Tee Higgins, WR
Tee Higgins has clearly wanted a long-term extension from the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason, but has not gotten one. He signed the franchise tag recently, and could hit the free agency market in 2025. With the Bengals needing to extend Ja'Marr Chase, and QB Joe Burrow's contract kicking in down the line, the Bengals might not want to pay a second wide receiver top-dollar.
Higgins has averaged 75 receptions, 1,080 yards, and seven touchdowns per 17 games across his four-year NFL career, and three of those years have come with playing in the shadow of Ja'Marr Chase. To me, an addition of Tee Higgins to this WR room could be just what the Denver Broncos need. I would guess that one or two of Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds, and Tim Patrick would no longer be in the equation in this scenario, but that's OK with me if the Broncos were to land Higgins.
Charles Omenihu, DE
Charles Omenihu signed a two-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2023 NFL Season. In just 11 regular season games with the Chiefs in 2023, Omenihu racked up seven sacks, five tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits.
And across the last two seasons, he's got 11.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 27 QB hits. This is across 28 total games in the regular season.
Overall, Omenihu has proven to be a plus defender at DE, and I am sure that defensive coordinator Vance Joseph would be able to work three starting-caliber DEs into the rotation with Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers. The Denver Broncos should not at all hesitate to invest a ton of money into their defensive front next offseason.
Fortunately, Sean Payton's teams have done this, so there is good reason that they could in 2025 if all goes well in 2024. To me, the plan all along has been for the Denver Broncos' window to truly open in 2025, as Payton knew he had to at least try and make it work with Russell Wilson for a year, and I bet he envisioned taking a rookie QB in 2024.
The 2025 NFL Season could end up being the start of something special for the Denver Broncos.