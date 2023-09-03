3 way too early cut candidates for the Denver Broncos in 2024
The Denver Broncos are projected to be tens of millions over the cap in 2024. They are going to have to make some tough roster decisions because of that
3. Randy Gregory, EDGE
Another very obvious candidate to be cut in 2024 is Randy Gregory, who could bring cap savings of $14 million. Gregory will be 31, entering his age-32 season in 2024, so he'd be old, first off. Secondly, he played in just six games in 2022 and has a history of not being able to stay on the field. He signed a five-year $70 million deal with the Broncos last year.
Practically though, the deal is just two years in length, and cutting Gregory next year would be that two-year timeframe. Fortunately, Denver can easily get out of his contract next year, and I think unless the former Dallas Cowboy has a monster year, he'll be cut. Both Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto have had stellar offseasons so far.
Both are much younger and could be the two starting EDGE rushers in 2024. Baron Browning also has some potential to him, so the Broncos could get a lot younger in this department by moving on from Gregory and relying more on the younger players. Right now, though, Randy Gregory is probably the most talented pass rusher that Denver has, and I think the ideal scenario in 2023 is that he has the best season of his career and returns in 2024.
But potential savings of $14 million would be hard to pass up, especially if Gregory disappoints with his on-field performance or injuries popping up again. If we combine the potential cap savings of $16 million for Bolles, $9.9 million for Patrick, and $14 million for Gregory, the Broncos could save nearly $40 million on their cap space in 2024 with these three cuts.
All players are over 30 years old and on the decline. This would put the Broncos in the positives for their cap space, and adding in a couple of restructures could put Denver in a solid position with their cap space in 2024 to spend if they wanted.