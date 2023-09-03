3 way too early cut candidates for the Denver Broncos in 2024
The Denver Broncos are projected to be tens of millions over the cap in 2024. They are going to have to make some tough roster decisions because of that
The Denver Broncos are projected to be $33 million over the cap number in 2024. Which three players come to mind as early cut candidates when the 2024 offseason rolls around? Denver may have to end up making more than these three cuts, but there are a few players who will bring crucial cap savings to the team.
Spotrac.com projects the team to be about $33 million over the cap number in 2024, which is a huge number to overcome. They will likely have to restructure a few contracts. Russell Wilson's comes to mind. Some of the big free agent additions in Zach Allen, Mike McGlinchey, and Ben Powers come to mind.
Unfortunately, though, the team is going to have to make some tough roster decisions in terms of outright releases to get under the cap. I'd also argue that if Denver is competitive enough in 2023, they'll want to dip into the free agency market in 2024 to try and make a run in that season. Of every possible player that Denver could cut, which three come to mind at first?
3 way too early cut candidates for the Denver Broncos in 2024
1. Garett Bolles, LT
Garett Bolles broke his ankle in week five of the 2022 NFL season and is back and healthy. However, he has had a pretty rough offseason thus far and has gotten worked in the team's first two preseason games. The other thing to take note of here is that the team brought back Cam Fleming, who is a much better run blocker.
With Denver being a run-first offense, and with Bolles having a rough 2023 so far, I would not be surprised if we see Cam Fleming at LT at some point in 2023. Is Garett Bolles over $10 million per year better than Fleming? I'm not so sure at this point. I could definitely see the team moving on from Bolles in 2024. There were also rumblings that the team tried to restructure his contract and also failed to trade him this offseason to no avail.
Well, in 2024, the Broncos could cut Bolles as a post-June 1st designation and save $16 million on their 2024 cap number, which is about half of the $33 million they need to make up. Re-signing Fleming in 2024 on a much cheaper deal and targeting a LT in the 2024 NFL Draft at some point would be a smart move.