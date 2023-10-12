3 veterans the Denver Broncos should keep at NFL trade deadline
Which veterans should the Broncos hang on to at the NFL trade deadline?
By Jack Ramsey
3) K'Waun Williams
K'Waun Williams is yet to appear in a game in 2023 yet, but the veteran could be a popular name on the trading block as the 2023 deadline approaches. The former 49er played a strong nickel corner for the Broncos last year and is in the final year of his two-year deal that cost the Broncos $5,200,000 over the two years. Williams' presence, however, could be very useful for the Broncos. The Broncos' secondary has been one of the worst in football this year and could use some reinforcements.
Willaims is a skilled veteran who has played at a high level for multiple years, and as the Broncos continue to run out younger corners such as Damarri Mathis, Riley Moss, and Ja'quan McMillan, the veteran could be a useful and strong voice in the locker room and on the field.
Beyond his experience, Williams could be a candidate to return to the Broncos in 2024. The Broncos have the aforementioned younger corners and Pat Surtain as their corners under contract for 2024, and Williams would likely be the second-best corner on a roster including all of those names. The Broncos lack a legitimate nickel corner, paving the way for Williams to fill that void.
Considering how much of 2023 he has missed, the Broncos might be able to get Williams back on a team-friendly deal with a low cap hit, but incentives that allow for the deal to increase to what Williams' play might reflect. Retaining Williams would be one less need for the Broncos to address in free agency and the draft, considering those lists are already much deeper than many had imagined.