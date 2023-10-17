3 Veteran QBs who could start for Broncos if Russell Wilson leaves
Which veteran QBs could be bridges if Russell Wilson is gone in 2024?
By Jack Ramsey
2) Jacoby Brissett
Brissett is considered to be one of the best second-string quarterbacks in football and played pretty strong football for the Browns during Deshaun Watson's absence. Brissett's journey began in New England as the third-string quarterback behind Tom Brady and Jimmy G.
From there, Brissett went on to become a starter for 30 games in Indianapolis, Next started 5 in Miami and then started 11 games for the Browns last year during the Watson suspension. Currently, he serves as a backup to Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. Brissett, however, could easily find some success in a new environment next year, potentially as a starter. Brissett has proven to be a solid bridge quarterback, especially in a world where the Broncos move on from Wilson.
In a scenario where the Broncos start fresh at quarterback, much will be due to Russell Wilson's contract and his inability to live up to the price of it. In this scenario, it is also unlikely that the Broncos find their new franchise quarterback this spring. Furthermore, almost any quarterback that they draft who is not named Caleb Williams will be given the opportunity to sit behind a veteran starter for a year before getting the starting nod.
Brissett gives the Broncos a strong option for a one-year quarterback. The veteran keeps his teams in a position to win: he protects the ball, is willing and able to stretch the field, and is also always willing to yield to a strong run game, something the Broncos are trying to build under Sean Payton.