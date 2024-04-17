3 unforgivable mistakes the Broncos could make in the 2024 NFL Draft
What mistakes could the Denver Broncos end up making in the 2024 NFL Draft?
3. Drafting another off-ball linebacker high
Similar to the cornerback issue for the Denver Broncos right now is the off-ball linebacker situation. The Broncos just let Josey Jewell walk in NFL free agency and he signed with the Carolina Panthers, reuniting with old pal Ejiro Evero. The Broncos have Alex Singleton under contract as of right now and also signed veteran Cody Barton to bolster the unit in free agency.
They brought back the talented but oft-injured Jonas Griffith. They brought back Justin Strnad. And yet, general manager George Paton has stated he wants to get "more athletic" at the linebacker position.
Notice we didn't yet mention Drew Sanders, the 67th overall pick in last year's draft. There's a real chance the Broncos are moving Sanders to the EDGE position despite drafting him as an off-ball linebacker last year with one of their best picks in the draft.
The idea of moving Sanders to edge and having to move on to another "high" pick at inside linebacker is sickening. It would be an admission of failure less than a year after picking a guy. Again, just like the cornerback position, that would be a clear indictment on the scouting department and coaching staff.