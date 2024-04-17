3 unforgivable mistakes the Broncos could make in the 2024 NFL Draft
What mistakes could the Denver Broncos end up making in the 2024 NFL Draft?
2. Punting on the QB situation
One of the worst things that could happen in this year's draft is that the Denver Broncos completely punt on the quarterback situation.
There are a handful of people out there who are willing to wait it out until 2025 to see if the Broncos could snag Dak Prescott in NFL free agency. There are others who would love to see Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in a Denver Broncos uniform at the next level. But the reality is, the Broncos can't come away from the 2024 NFL Draft without at least one viable option at the quarterback position.
The logic is simple here: If the Broncos don't draft a quarterback at all in the 2024 NFL Draft, it will mean there was nobody they liked enough to go and pursue. General manager George Paton has stated that he believes this QB class is "6 or 7 deep" and that it's a good class. Does that mean the Broncos like all six or seven guys, or is Paton just saying stuff?
You never know. But the Broncos sent a signal by staying completely out of the QB market via trades and NFL free agency -- they are confident that they're getting someone they like. They have stated that Jarrett Stidham will have legitimate competition this offseason, and it's hard to see that competition coming from Ben DiNucci, with all due respect to DiNucci.
Punting on the quarterback position in this draft would send Broncos Country into a collective frenzy.