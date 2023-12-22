3 unexpected moves the Broncos can make in 2024
The Denver Broncos can really make some noise in 2024.
Unexpected Move #3: Broncos don't do a thing with Russell Wilson's contract
On March 21st of 2024, Russell Wilson's $37 million salary for 2025 kicks in, so yes, the Broncos will have to make a decision on Russell Wilson and his future with the two over the next two years by this March. Most indications from various reports and much of what Broncos Country thinks is that the team will either move on from Wilson or even rip up his current deal and restructure a new, cheaper one.
Well, I think the Denver Broncos can end the season on a hot streak, easily win their last three games, and clinch a Wild Card spot at 10-7. This likely means that Russell Wilson was efficient to end the year, and Sean Payton might go into the offseason thinking that QB is the least of his worries for the short term. And I recently wrote an article detailing how the Broncos can create a mountain of cap space without touching his contract.
I think Sean Payton is eyeing the future years with this move, as the Broncos cutting Russell Wilson this coming March is going to be a financial burden for years to come, and I truly think Payton still believes he can make it work with Wilson beyond 2023. Wilson has a 3:1 TD:INT ratio this year, and there is reason to believe that the very new offense can be even better in 2024.
Each player on the offense had to learn this system, and the Broncos also brought in two new starters along the offensive line, new faces at wide receiver, running back, and tight end. There was a lot of "new" with this unit in 2023, and it has been a fine unit overall. 2024 could be a breakout year for this offense, and Russell Wilson could take another step forward, so QB might not be a huge issue for Denver next year.