3 unexpected free agent signings the Denver Broncos can make happen
With regular season games right around the corner, could the Denver Broncos make a few more free agency signings?
2. Denver Broncos can sign John Johnson III
Someone who was a college teammate of Justin Simmons back at Boston College in John Johnson III, one of the better safeties in the NFL who was cut by the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason. JJ3 is still just 27 years old and does kind of fit the mold of a younger Kareem Jackson.
Johnson has three separate seasons of at least 100 total tackles. He's also got 12 career interceptions and 41 career passes defended. He was a 17-game starter for the Browns this past season and has played both safety positions. Honestly, this also makes a ton of sense because outside of Justin Simmons, Denver doesn't have a ton of experience left at safety.
Kareem Jackson is old and was horrid in 2022. Caden Sterns is fine but missed a ton of time in 2022 with an injury. Then you have other young guys like JL Skinner, PJ Locke, and Delarrin Turner-Yell. While the safety room oozes potential, there aren't a lot of proven players outside of Simmons.
John Johnson III could provide a very underrated boost to the secondary. He'd probably already have some chemistry with Simmons going back to their college days, and him only entering his age-28 seasons gives him a chance to stick around on the team beyond 2023. I would love this move, personally. Johnson isn't an elite safety, but he's quite good.
There is a reason why he signed a $30 million contract with the Cleveland Browns a few years ago. The guy can play. Denver has the cap space to make another free agency move without having to restructure any contracts. Johnson is another player that isn't going to cost a ton at all and would fit into the defense quite well.
He does also have a similar playing style to Budda Baker, who Vance Joseph coached and got the best out of for four years in Arizona. While it's very unlikely that Baker begins the 2023 NFL season as a Bronco, Johnson can provide some similarities.