3 unexpected free agent signings the Denver Broncos can make happen
With regular season games right around the corner, could the Denver Broncos make a few more free agency signings?
It's definitely not out of the question for the Denver Broncos to make another free agency signing, but could they make one that would come as a surprise to some? The team recently hosted Shelby Harris on a visit, so it's clear that the team might be willing to add in free agency. They have a few positions on their roster that I think could use a boost, and the defensive front is one of them.
Harris was cut by the Seattle Seahawks this offseason and was a part of the Russell Wilson trade, so it would be kind of cool to get a piece of that trade back on the team. Other positions on the roster could use a boost, and there are still some very quality names out there that still need a home. With training camps in full swing, we might see an uptick in teams adding in free agency.
Regular season games are right around the corner, and unfortunately, injuries are beginning. Expect the FA market to see some movement in the next several weeks. Could the Denver Broncos add in free agency? Let's look at three unexpected free agency signings the Denver Broncos can still make.
1. Denver Broncos can sign Bryce Callahan
There has been no indication at all that the Denver Broncos are or will be in the market for another cornerback, but if they were to look at this position, a player that makes a lot of sense is former Bronco, Bryce Callahan. Callahan played in Denver from 2019-2021, and came over from the Chicago Bears, following Vic Fangio.
What makes this potential signing interesting is that Callahan had arguably the best season of his career in 2022 with the Los Angeles Chargers. He played 15 games that year, which is the most he's ever played, and set a career-high in interceptions and passes defended. Another reason why this situation is interesting is that his old defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, is the DC with the Miami Dolphins. Well, the Dolphins' defense was dealt a blow with Jalen Ramsey's recent injury, so it makes a ton of sense for the Dolphins to nab Callahan.
Callahan can play in the slot and on the outside, which is a great skill for CBs to have. He stayed healthy in 2022 and has not declined on the field, so I think his being 32 in October is nothing to worry about. Adding Callahan back into this Broncos' secondary would do nothing but help the unit. He's played with Patrick Surtain II, Justin Simmons, and Kareem Jackson before, and will likely have familiarity with the defense, so the fit should be seamless.
Again, there is no indication that the Denver Broncos want to add to their CB room, but if they were to add someone, Bryce Callahan makes a lot of sense. The signing itself would be very unexpected, though.