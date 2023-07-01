3 unexpected free agency moves the Broncos can still make this offseason
3. Denver Broncos sign DeAndre Hopkins and trade Courtland Sutton
This could still happen, right? There were rumors earlier in the offseason that the Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens had a deal in place to send Sutton to the Ravens, but that apparently fell through. Sutton has not been able to return to his 2019 form after returning from his torn ACL in the 2021 season.
The Denver Broncos could also save over $14 million in cap space by trading Sutton. I'm not sure if the Ravens would still be interested, but I'm sure there could be a suitor for the talented WR. I honestly think that Sutton is a candidate to be cut or traded next offseason, but that's a different story.
To follow up this move, the Broncos could then sign DeAndre Hopkins to form a lethal duo with Jerry Jeudy. DeAndre Hopkins is probably the best remaining free agent left on the market and does not appear to be in any rush to sign with a team.
He's 31 years old but is still productive. Over the last two seasons, he's averaged 67.8 yards per game, and his 17-game average since 2021 comes out to 1,153 yards and 10 touchdowns. Because of suspension and injury, he's appeared in just 19 games over the last two seasons, but he's objectively still been a productive player.
He may even be the best WR on the Broncos if he were to sign with them. This would be a giant indication that the Broncos would be in an immediate win-now mode. They'd get a few years older at WR but would be able to sign one of the best pass-catchers of this generation. It would probably be hard to see Sutton go but could be a viable move.